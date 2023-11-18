Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday November 18, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 18, 2023 | USCCB

Saturday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 496

Reading I

Wis 18:14-16; 19:6-9

When peaceful stillness compassed everything

and the night in its swift course was half spent,

Your all-powerful word, from heaven’s royal throne

bounded, a fierce warrior, into the doomed land,

bearing the sharp sword of your inexorable decree.

And as he alighted, he filled every place with death;

he still reached to heaven, while he stood upon the earth.

For all creation, in its several kinds, was being made over anew,

serving its natural laws,

that your children might be preserved unharmed.

The cloud overshadowed their camp;

and out of what had before been water, dry land was seen emerging:

Out of the Red Sea an unimpeded road,

and a grassy plain out of the mighty flood.

Over this crossed the whole nation sheltered by your hand,

after they beheld stupendous wonders.

For they ranged about like horses,

and bounded about like lambs,

praising you, O Lord! their deliverer.

Responsorial Psalm

105:2-3, 36-37, 42-43

R. (5a) Remember the marvels the Lord has done!

or:

R. Alleluia.

Sing to him, sing his praise,

proclaim all his wondrous deeds.

Glory in his holy name;

rejoice, O hearts that seek the LORD!

R. Remember the marvels the Lord has done!

or:

R. Alleluia.

Then he struck every firstborn throughout their land,

the first fruits of all their manhood.

And he led them forth laden with silver and gold,

with not a weakling among their tribes.

R. Remember the marvels the Lord has done!

or:

R. Alleluia.

For he remembered his holy word

to his servant Abraham.

And he led forth his people with joy;

with shouts of joy, his chosen ones.

R. Remember the marvels the Lord has done!

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

See 2 Thes 2:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

God has called us through the Gospel,

to possess the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 18:1-8

Jesus told his disciples a parable

about the necessity for them to pray always without becoming weary.

He said, “There was a judge in a certain town

who neither feared God nor respected any human being.

And a widow in that town used to come to him and say,

‘Render a just decision for me against my adversary.’

For a long time the judge was unwilling, but eventually he thought,

‘While it is true that I neither fear God nor respect any human being,

because this widow keeps bothering me

I shall deliver a just decision for her

lest she finally come and strike me.’”

The Lord said, “Pay attention to what the dishonest judge says.

Will not God then secure the rights of his chosen ones

who call out to him day and night?

Will he be slow to answer them?

I tell you, he will see to it that justice is done for them speedily.

But when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home