Christmas Novena 2023

Christmas Season Litany Blessed are you, Lord God.

Blessed are you forever.

Holy is your name.

Blessed are you forever.

You have sent your Son to be one of us, our brother.

Blessed are you forever.

You chose Mary the Virgin to be his mother.

Blessed are you forever.

You love your people with deepest love.

Blessed are you forever.

You have sent your Son to save us from sin.

Blessed are you forever.

Great is your mercy for your people.

Blessed are you forever.

You fill your children with joy and peace.

Blessed are you forever.

You call us to praise your name.

Blessed are you forever.

Look with love upon your holy Church.

Blessed are you forever.

Send the Spirit of your Son into our hearts.

Blessed are you forever.

Let us bring glory and praise to your name.

Blessed are you forever.

Through Jesus Christ your Son.

Blessed are you forever.

And in the love of your Holy Spirit.

Blessed are you forever. Amen

Novena Begins: December 16

Feast Day: December 25

Day 1 – Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

HAIL, and blessed be the hour and moment at which the Son of God was born of a most pure Virgin at a stable at midnight in Bethlehem in the piercing cold at that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, to hear my prayers and grant my desires.

(Mention your request here…)

Through Jesus Christ and His most Blessed Mother.

(Say 15 times each day)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Christmas Novena

Day 3 – Christmas Novena

Day 4 – Christmas Novena

Day 5 – Christmas Novena

Day 6 – Christmas Novena

Day 7 – Christmas Novena

Day 8 – Christmas Novena

Day 9 – Christmas Novena

