Spread the Love

We are never alone. Do not fret or be discouraged. Do not go to other sources and mess up life. God is with us working things out and making the crooked straight .

Just wait on the Lord !

Ephesians 3:20

Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Psalm 27:12

The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

John 4:18

There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.

Romans 8:31

What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home