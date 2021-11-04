Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 4 Feast Day: November 13

Patron Saint of Immigrants, Hospital Administrators, Lincoln

First American Citizen to be Canonized (July 7, 1946)

Day 1 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Fortify me with the grace of Your Holy Spirit and give Your peace to my soul that I may be free from all needless anxiety, solicitude and worry. Help me to desire always that which is pleasing and acceptable to You so that Your will may be my will.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Frances Cabrini, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home