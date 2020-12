“Lord God,

You blessed Elizabeth Ann Seton with

gifts of grace as wife and mother,

educator and foundress,

so that she might spend her life in

service to Your people.

Through her example and prayers,

may we learn to express our love

for You in love for one another.

We ask this through our Lord

Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives

and reigns with You and the

Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.”

About St. Elizabeth Ann Seton