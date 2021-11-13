St. Cecilia Novena

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 13 Feast Day: November 22

Patron Saint of Musicians, Purity

Day 1 – Novena to Saint Cecilia

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, have mercy on us. Lord, have mercy on us. Christ hear us. Christ, graciously hear us. God the Father of heaven, Have mercy on us. God the Son, Redeemer of the world, Have mercy on us. God the Holy Spirit, Have mercy on us. Holy Trinity, one God, Have mercy on us. Holy Mary, Mother of God, Pray for us. (repeat after each line) St. Cecilia, St. Cecilia, wise virgin, St. Cecilia, whose heart burned with the fire of divine love, St. Cecilia, apostle by your zeal and charity, St. Cecilia, who converted your spouse and procured for him the crown of martyrdom, St. Cecilia, who by your pleadings moved the hearts of pagans, and brought them into the true Church,

St. Cecilia, who did unceasingly see your guardian angel by your side, St. Cecilia, who mingled your voice with the celestial harmonies of the virgins, St. Cecilia, who by your melodious accents celebrated the praises of Jesus, St. Cecilia, illustrious martyr of Jesus Christ, St. Cecilia, who during three days suffered most excruciating torments, St. Cecilia, consolation of the afflicted, St. Cecilia, protectress of all who invoke you, St. Cecilia, patroness of holy canticles, St. Cecilia, special patroness and advocate of all singers, musicians, authors, and students, We salute you, O Virgin, who gave your blood for the defense and faith of Jesus Christ.

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home