3 Verses to Pray when you need Jesus to do the Impossible

Looking at them, Jesus said, “With people it is impossible, but not with God; for all things are possible with God.” -Mark 10:27

2 Great are the works of the Lord;

they are pondered by all who delight in them.

3 Glorious and majestic are his deeds,

and his righteousness endures forever.

4 He has caused his wonders to be remembered;

the Lord is gracious and compassionate. -Psalm 111:2-4

You are the God who performs miracles;

you display your power among the peoples. -Psalm 77:14

Dear Heart of Jesus!

In the past I have asked for many favors.

This time I ask for this special favor. (Mention your favor here…). Take it dear heart of Jesus, and place it within your own broken heart where your father will see it. Then in his merciful eyes it will become your favor not mine. Amen

Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me

Lord Jesus Christ, Thank you for all you’ve done in my life.

Lord Jesus Christ, I love you!

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home