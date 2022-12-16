Catholic Daily Reading – Friday December 16, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 16, 2022 | USCCB

Friday of the Third Week in Advent

Lectionary: 191

Reading 1

Is 56:1-3a, 6-8

Thus says the LORD:

Observe what is right, do what is just;

for my salvation is about to come,

my justice, about to be revealed.

Blessed is the man who does this,

the son of man who holds to it;

Who keeps the sabbath free from profanation,

and his hand from any evildoing.

Let not the foreigner say,

when he would join himself to the LORD,

“The LORD will surely exclude me from his people.”

The foreigners who join themselves to the LORD,

ministering to him,

Loving the name of the LORD,

and becoming his servants–

All who keep the sabbath free from profanation

and hold to my covenant,

Them I will bring to my holy mountain

and make joyful in my house of prayer;

Their burnt offerings and sacrifices

will be acceptable on my altar,

For my house shall be called

a house of prayer for all peoples.

Thus says the Lord GOD,

who gathers the dispersed of Israel:

Others will I gather to him

besides those already gathered.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 67:2-3, 5, 7-8

R. (4) O God, let all the nations praise you!

May God have pity on us and bless us;

may he let his face shine upon us.

So may your way be known upon earth;

among all nations, your salvation.

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

May the nations be glad and exult

because you rule the peoples in equity;

the nations on the earth you guide.

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

The earth has yielded its fruits;

God, our God, has blessed us.

May God bless us,

and may all the ends of the earth fear him!

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Come, Lord, bring us your peace

that we may rejoice before you with a perfect heart.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 5:33-36

Jesus said to the Jews:

“You sent emissaries to John, and he testified to the truth.

I do not accept testimony from a human being,

but I say this so that you may be saved.

John was a burning and shining lamp,

and for a while you were content to rejoice in his light.

But I have testimony greater than John’s.

The works that the Father gave me to accomplish,

these works that I perform testify on my behalf

that the Father has sent me.”

