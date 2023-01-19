Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday January 19, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 19, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 314

Reading 1

Heb 7:25—8:6

Jesus is always able to save those who approach God through him,

since he lives forever to make intercession for them.

It was fitting that we should have such a high priest:

holy, innocent, undefiled, separated from sinners,

higher than the heavens.

He has no need, as did the high priests,

to offer sacrifice day after day,

first for his own sins and then for those of the people;

he did that once for all when he offered himself.

For the law appoints men subject to weakness to be high priests,

but the word of the oath, which was taken after the law,

appoints a son, who has been made perfect forever.

The main point of what has been said is this:

we have such a high priest,

who has taken his seat at the right hand of the throne

of the Majesty in heaven, a minister of the sanctuary

and of the true tabernacle that the Lord, not man, set up.

Now every high priest is appointed to offer gifts and sacrifices;

thus the necessity for this one also to have something to offer.

If then he were on earth, he would not be a priest,

since there are those who offer gifts according to the law.

They worship in a copy and shadow of the heavenly sanctuary,

as Moses was warned when he was about to erect the tabernacle.

For God says, “See that you make everything

according to the pattern shown you on the mountain.”

Now he has obtained so much more excellent a ministry

as he is mediator of a better covenant,

enacted on better promises.

Responsorial Psalm

40:7-8a, 8b-9, 10, 17

R. (8a and 9a) Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will.

Sacrifice or oblation you wished not,

but ears open to obedience you gave me.

Burnt offerings or sin-offerings you sought not;

then said I, “Behold I come.”

R. Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will.

“In the written scroll it is prescribed for me,

To do your will, O my God, is my delight,

and your law is within my heart!”

R. Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will.

I announced your justice in the vast assembly;

I did not restrain my lips, as you, O LORD, know.

R. Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will.

May all who seek you

exult and be glad in you,

And may those who love your salvation

say ever, “The LORD be glorified.”

R. Here am I, Lord; I come to do your will.

Alleluia

2 Tm 1:10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death

and brought life to light through the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 3:7-12

Jesus withdrew toward the sea with his disciples.

A large number of people followed from Galilee and from Judea.

Hearing what he was doing,

a large number of people came to him also from Jerusalem,

from Idumea, from beyond the Jordan,

and from the neighborhood of Tyre and Sidon.

He told his disciples to have a boat ready for him because of the crowd,

so that they would not crush him.

He had cured many and, as a result, those who had diseases

were pressing upon him to touch him.

And whenever unclean spirits saw him they would fall down before him

and shout, “You are the Son of God.”

He warned them sternly not to make him known.

