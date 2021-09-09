Spread the Love

Here is a chance that not everyone is humble and seeking God’s mercy every day. Are you a weekend follower of Christ? Are you beguiled with the attractions of the advanced technology. Do you remember God’s name or have you turned away to other scary gods & misleading others. Has your entertainment become more important than showing compassion to others.

Check your answers. Introspect and reflect on the moral standards of your life. Are they all aligned to Godly commandments. I’m not asking you for a vote or doing a survey like others do on this platform. I’m not interested in viewership, numbers or popularity. I want everyone to Love the Savior and accept Salvation. Only God can heal hurting people and a broken country. Look up to Yeshua for help. Answer genuinely from your heart.



Check your life today and correct yourself.

Ask Christ the Lord to help you in the area where you are weak and improve little by little. And be joyful while making an effort. God the Father rewards every effort and blesses us for our sincerity.

Humble yourself in the sight of the Lord!

God bless every reader who views this post

2 Chronicles 7:14

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Author: Caroline Anthony