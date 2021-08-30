Spread the Love

Novena Begins: August 30 Feast Day: September 8

Day 1 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Good Health Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Most Holy Virgin! You were chosen by the Most Adorable Trinity from all eternity to be the most pure Mother of Jesus. O tender Mother of the afflicted! grant me under my present necessities a special protection. Relying on the infinite mercies of Your Divine Son, and penetrated with confidence in your powerful prayers, I most humbly entreat you to intercede for me. I beg you to obtain for me the favors which I petition for in this Novena, if it be Holy Will of God to grant them; and if not, ask for me whatever graces I stand most in need of…

(Mention your request here…)

O Mother of God, accept my salutations in union with the respect and veneration with which the Angel Gabriel first hailed you “full of grace”. (Recite the following Hail Mary – 9 times)Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death Amen. I beseech you, O comfortress of the Afflicted to obtain for me the favors and graces which I have now implored through your powerful intercession. For this end I offer you my good works I do and sufferings I endure. I most humbly entreat you for the love of the Amiable Heart of Jesus, with which yours was ever so inflamed to hear my humble prayers and obtain my requests.

Amen

Our Lady of Good Health, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…